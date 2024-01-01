Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.33 on Monday, hitting $200.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,496,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,679,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

