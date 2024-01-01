PAX Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.72 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. PAX Gold has a market cap of $550.79 million and $4.72 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,031.07 or 0.04706806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 216,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

