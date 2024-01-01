ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ParkerVision Stock Down 5.2 %

ParkerVision stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. ParkerVision has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.54.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.