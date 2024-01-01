Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 17,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. 4,266,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,794. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 208.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,531,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,097 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

