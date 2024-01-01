Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 753 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCSA opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

