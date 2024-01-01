Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) by 8,500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OXLCP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

