O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $950.08. The stock had a trading volume of 350,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $959.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $943.73. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

