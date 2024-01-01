NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NEXT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($88.95) to GBX 7,300 ($92.76) in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,057.14.

OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $84.75 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. NEXT has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

