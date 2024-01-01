New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get New York Times alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. New York Times has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New York Times by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 505,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 257,210 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 841,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 622,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.