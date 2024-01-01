Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.63 on Monday, reaching $486.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.22 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.42 and a 200-day moving average of $430.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

