Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

