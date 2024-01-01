Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLLGF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities raised Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

MLLGF opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

