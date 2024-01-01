Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,260 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,526,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.41. 3,543,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.18.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

