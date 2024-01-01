Mission Wealth Management LP Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $596.60. 1,890,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $589.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.67. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

