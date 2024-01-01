Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

