Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of MCVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Mill City Ventures III has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MCVT Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

