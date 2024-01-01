Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $394.34.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $376.04 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.