MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.1 days.
MGM China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Monday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. MGM China has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.41.
MGM China Company Profile
