MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.1 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Monday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. MGM China has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.