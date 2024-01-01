MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MFA Financial Stock Performance
NYSE MFA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 741,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 2.10.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -368.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 165.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
