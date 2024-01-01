MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,727.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,571.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,480.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,334.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.