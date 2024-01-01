MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $23.77 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.