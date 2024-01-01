Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

