Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

