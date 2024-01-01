Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $3.37 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 965.60%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 326.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,704,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,427 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

