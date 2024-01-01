Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 213 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.71. 41,496,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,679,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

