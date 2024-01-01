Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $10.85 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.80. 6,047,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,884,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

