Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $4.08 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $340.15 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,871,028 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,855,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0050249 USD and is up 10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $210.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
