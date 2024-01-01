Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

LWAY stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $106,027.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $143,692. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

