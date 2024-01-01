LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

TREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $30.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.27. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.64 million. Analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,890,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 564,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 35.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 87,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $8,177,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

