LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.94.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $958.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in LendingClub by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in LendingClub by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

