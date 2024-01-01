Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

IBM traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.55. 2,526,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

