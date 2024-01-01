Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,021. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

