Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 1,792 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.97. 434,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

