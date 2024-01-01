Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 2.9 %

LNZA stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. LanzaTech Global has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.80.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 544.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

