IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 6.5% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. IOTA has a total market cap of $948.06 million and approximately $47.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,403,570 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

