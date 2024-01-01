Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $409.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,662,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.15 and a 200-day moving average of $374.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

