Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $409.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.