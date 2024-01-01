Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $409.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,662,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.70.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

