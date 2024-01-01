ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,799 shares of company stock worth $14,683,700 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 471.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,398,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,482,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.