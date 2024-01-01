Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.94. 634,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.50 and a 200 day moving average of $242.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

