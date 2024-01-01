Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Head-To-Head Survey

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 8 4 1 2.36 WSFS Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $12.64, suggesting a potential downside of 0.61%. WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $44.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than WSFS Financial.

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and WSFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $7.95 billion 2.32 $2.24 billion $1.51 8.42 WSFS Financial $1.01 billion 2.77 $222.38 million $4.72 9.73

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 22.55% 14.71% 1.27% WSFS Financial 24.14% 13.01% 1.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Huntington Bancshares on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various insurance products; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.