Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Humana makes up 4.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $457.81. 804,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

