HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair cut HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HRT opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.57 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HireRight by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,383,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in HireRight in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

