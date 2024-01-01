Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

