Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.98%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

