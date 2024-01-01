Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EWA LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

VBK traded down $3.40 on Monday, reaching $241.77. 221,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

