Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.