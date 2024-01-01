Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.34. 8,074,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,101,420. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

