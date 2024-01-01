Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $13.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.45. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.