Head-To-Head Survey: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Great Wall Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $1.66 billion 13.55 -$6.75 billion ($6.03) -3.89 Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A $26.59 0.48

Analyst Ratings

Great Wall Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Wall Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rivian Automotive and Great Wall Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 0 5 16 0 2.76 Great Wall Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $28.48, indicating a potential upside of 21.38%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Great Wall Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Great Wall Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -148.97% -42.17% -29.50% Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Great Wall Motor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names. It also provides auto molds, warehousing, investment and financing, logistics, buildings rental, business information consultation, scrap car recycling, finance leasing, asset management, investment and financing, automotive parts technology development, financial guarantee, economic information consultation, and after-sales services, as well as automotive technology research, development, and technical consultation services. In addition, the company researches and develops new energy vehicle transmission and electric drive systems; repairs automobiles; transports general goods, as well as offers daily cargo transportation services; processes, recycles, and sells waste and used materials; and sells lubricants. Further, it engages in the wholesale and retail of car accessories; and provision of insurance brokering, engineering technology, technical, and computer system services, as well as development of network and information security software. The company was formerly known as Baoding Great Wall Motor Company Limited and changed its name to Great Wall Motor Company Limited in May 2003. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Baoding, China. Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a subsidiary of Baoding Innovation Great Wall Asset Management Company Limited.

